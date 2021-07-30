Kenton Man Arrested With Stolen Vehicle in Western Kentucky

A Kenton man was arrested in Western Kentucky on charges involving a stolen vehicle.

McCracken County Sheriff’s reports said just before 2:00 Friday morning, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado truck, in the possession of 42 year old Vernon Edward Harrell.

During the traffic stop, reports said Harrell and his passenger, 46 year old Monica Wilson, appeared nervous when talking with officers.

An investigation at the scene revealed glass pipes used for smoking methamphetamine, and a National Crime Information Center check, which revealed the truck to be stolen from McKenzie.

Harrell was taken into custody on charges of receiving stolen property under $10,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ms. Wilson was issued a traffic citations and released.