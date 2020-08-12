A Kenton sailor was recently awarded certificates from the Naval Submarine School.

U.S. Navy Electronics Technician Navigation First Class, Jeremy Stephens, received the Navy Military Training Instructor qualification certificates, commonly referred to as a “red and white rope”.

The presentation was made during an award ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base New London on August 7th.

Navy Military Training Instructors stationed at the Naval Submarine School, or SUBSCHOOL, provide lectures, teach, mentor and work to showcase the ability and talent of student sailors attending Basic Enlisted Submarine School .

The report said the instructors have prior fleet experience, knowledge of proper military etiquette and watch-standing, and play an essential role in making sure sailors are ready for The Submarine Force.