The annual White Squirrel Festival will take place on Saturday in Kenton.

The event will get underway with a 5K-Run registration starting at 7:00, with runners to begin at 8:00.

A “Day in the Park” will be held from 10:00 until 6:00, which will include arts and crafts, food vendors and music.

The White Squirrel parade will take place at 11:00, with line-up starting at 10:00 at Page Spreading.

The festival will conclude at 9:00 with a fireworks show behind the Kenton gym.