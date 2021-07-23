Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Attends WAVE Event in Hickman

Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture took part in the WAVE Ag Day celebration held in downtown Hickman on Thursday.

The event was held to recognize the economic impact of agriculture in the four river counties of Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle and Ballard.

Commissioner Ryan Quarles was one of the day’s invited speakers.

During his time at the podium, Commissioner Quarles addressed the crowd about the need for an infrastructure bill.(AUDIO)

The Agriculture Commissioner also said more and more of his time was being taken to oppose activists against the industry.(AUDIO)

Quarles was first elected as the state Commissioner of Agriculture in 2015, and took 117 of 120 counties in his re-election bid in 2019.