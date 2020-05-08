Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has released a new timeline for reopening more of the state’s industries.

On Thursday, the Governor said the state would move forward, but reminded Kentuckians it will not be business as usual until there is defeat of the coronavirus.

During the updated Second Phase, all businesses should follow the 10 rules of staying healthy at work, as well as industry specific guidelines.

The updated plan now calls for restaurants to open for in-person seating at 33-precent capacity and outdoor seating.

On June 1st, movie theaters and fitness centers may reopen, followed by public and private campgrounds on June 11th.

Outdoor youth baseball and other sports will start on June 15th, along with reduced capacity child care.

The plan for Phase 3 will start on July 1st, with the opening of bars with limitations, and gatherings of up to 50 people.

Last Week, Beshear announced that horse racing could start Monday, without spectators, along with car and boat dealerships, manufacturing and construction.

On May 20th, churches can return to in-person services, with retail stores to also open.

Barbershops, hair salons and nail salons will open on May 25th.