Farmers in the State of Kentucky, who are interested in growing hemp, can now submit their application.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles announced the Department of Agriculture has opened the sign-up period for those wanting to participate in the state’s industrial hemp research pilot program for the 2019 growing season.

Industrial hemp is one of several alternative crops that have made headway in Kentucky’s agricultural economy in recent years.

In 2018, Kentucky farmers planted 6,700 acres, which was up from 3,200 acres in 2017, 2,350 acres in 2016, 922 acres in 2015, and 33 acres in 2014, the first year of the program.

In addition to 210 grower participants, 72 hemp processors are conducting research as part of the program.

Grower applications must be postmarked or received by November 30th by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

