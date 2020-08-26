Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is drawing rave reviews following his appearance at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night.

The 34 year old Cameron is Kentucky’s first African-American to hold the seat, and the first Republican since 1944.

During his address, Cameron spoke about lessons he learned during his early life.

The 51st Attorney General of Kentucky then addressed comments made by Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Cameron was a football player at the University of Louisville, and later served as legal counsel for Kentucky Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.