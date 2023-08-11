Kentucky Attorney General Blasts Biden Administration Plan to Defund Archery and Hunting Programs

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is opposing a Biden Administration plan, to withhold funding to schools with hunting and archery programs.

Attorney General Cameron said the decision would harm over a million school children, including thousands of Kentuckians.

In a press release Thursday, Cameron said President Biden does not like shooting sports, so his Administration is denying students and schools the funding that they need to have the hunting or archery programs.

In a letter to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Attorney General Cameron blasted the Department’s decision, calling it the latest policy that prioritize the woke agenda of the extreme left over the well-being of children.

According to the National Archery in Schools Program, 1.3 million students participate in archery curriculum every year.