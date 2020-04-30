Kentucky’s Attorney General is calling for the return to in-person church services.

Attorney Daniel Cameron addressed the issue during a press conference outside the State Capitol on Tuesday.

During the press conference, Cameron said Beshear was “targeting faith-based gatherings” while allowing other secular organizations and activities to continue operations.

He also eluded to the Governor’s orders of having State Police track license plate numbers of those attending faith based Easter services.

Also at the press conference, Cameron said he has notified a federal court of his position that Governor Beshear’s travel ban infringes on the constitutional rights of Kentuckians.

Cameron asked the court to realign him as a plaintiff, to represent state residents and their rights to travel.