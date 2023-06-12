Kentucky Attorney General Challenges EPA Proposal Against Coal Plants

Kentucky’s Attorney General is challenging an Environmental Protection Agency’s proposal against coal plants.

Attorney Cameron said a recent proposal by the EPA is an attack on coal-fired power plants through over-regulation.

Cameron says the EPA’s arbitrary proposal jeopardizes America’s energy security by imposing crippling costs on coal-fired power plants, which are designed to force many into early retirement.

At issue is reported unreasonable limits of when and how certain power plants can discharge wastewater and byproducts, along with the adoption of expensive technology that is not feasible for most facilities.

In a letter to the EPA, Kentucky’s 20-state coalition said President Biden is trying to restore Obama-era restrictions, that downgrades energy and undermines the nations power grid.

Cameron said he was requesting the EPA to reevaluate its misguided approach, and adopt more reasonable measures.