Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says state abortion providers are violating a ban on elective medical procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cameron has called on Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander to certify the violation under the current ban on elective medical procedures.

The Attorney General said Friedlander understands better than anyone, the necessity of ending abortion procedures during this health crisis, and his certification will immediately trigger actions by the office.

On March 14th, Governor Andy Beshear recommended that hospitals cease performing elective procedures, with Secretary Friedlander ordering all non-emergency, non-urgent in-person medical, surgical, dental, and any other healthcare practice or procedures to cease.