Kentucky Attorney General Says Governor Violated Court Injunction

Kentucky’s Attorney General says a mask mandate ordered by Governor Andy Beshear violates a court injunction.

Attorney Daniel Cameron said this weeks mandate for masks in Kentucky schools disregards laws passed by the latest General Assembly and a Boone Circuit Court.

In announcing the mask order, Cameron said Beshear directly ignored the court and engaged in an unlawful exercise of power.

A Kentucky Circuit Court judge had issued a binding injunction against the Governor, saying he must follow laws passed by the state General Assembly.

Cameron said if Beshear believes that science requires a statewide mask mandate for schools and childcare centers, he needs to do what the law requires and work with the General Assembly to put the necessary health precautions in place.

The matter remains before the Supreme Court.