Kentucky Attorney General Says to Report Election Law Violations

It is Primary Election Day in Kentucky.

With voters going to the polls state-wide, Attorney General Daniel Cameron is reminding residents to report suspected election law violations.

Attorney General Cameron said Kentuckians play a vital role in identifying suspected election violations, and anyone who witnesses a violation is urged to report it immediately.

The Attorney General’s election fraud hotline will be staffed today from 6:00 until 7:00, with calls answered live.

KRS 15.243 gives the Attorney General the jurisdiction to investigate election law violations, along with campaign violations, electioneering, bribery, election fraud, and poll disruption.

Voters in Kentucky can cast ballots from 6:00 until 6:00 statewide.