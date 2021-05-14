Kentucky Attorney General Warns Against Gasoline Price Gouging

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is wanting reports from state residents, who may have recently been forced to pay unreasonable prices for gasoline.

Attorney Cameron said the cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline created disruption of products to many Southeastern States, but added the pipeline does not run through Kentucky.

Cameron said state residents who believe they encountered unfair business practices when purchasing gasoline, can now report the issue to his Office of Consumer Protection.

With the pipeline now back online, Cameron still urged residents to not engage in unnecessary buying, as supplies are adequate.

While some fluctuations in fuel prices may have been necessary to address changing supply and demand, Cameron said his office would remain vigilant against bad actors who take advantage by charging unwarranted prices for gasoline.