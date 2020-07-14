Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has announced six randomly selected Kentucky counties will undergo post-primary election audits.

Attorney General Cameron’s Department of Criminal Investigations will conduct independent inquiries to uncover any irregularities from the June 2020 primary election.

With an unprecedented number of absentee ballots cast due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cameron said the audits are an essential tool to protect the integrity of the election.

Kentucky law requires the Office of the Attorney General to administer post-election audits in no fewer than five percent of Kentucky’s counties, and to randomly select the counties in a public forum within twenty days of each primary and general election.

During an online drawing, the six counties selected for audit included Daviess, Floyd, Monroe, Logan, Simpson, and Cumberland.

Upon completion of the audits, the Department of Criminal Investigations investigators will present the results before the grand juries of each audited county, who in turn report the findings to the chief circuit judge.