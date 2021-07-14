Kentucky Auditor to Run for Governor

A longtime Kentucky lawmaker has announced his plans to run for Governor.

Republican Mike Harmon said he is entering the race to unseat Democratic Governor Andy Beshear in 2023.

Harmon now serves as Auditor in Kentucky.

He was first elected to the position in 2015, and easily won re-election in 2019.

Harmon served as a state representative for 13 years in the 54th District.

Indications show there will be a crowded field of candidates seeking the Republican ticket for the Governors seat in the next election.