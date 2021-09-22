September 22, 2021
Kentucky authorities investigating kidnapping of Tennessee woman

Kentucky State Police are investigating a kidnapping Wednesday morning in Trigg County.

An incident report states 53-year-old Tammy Beechum, of Dover, Tennessee, was taken by force from a business parking lot on Lafayette Street in Cadiz, Kentucky.

Beechum is a white female standing 5’1″ and weighing 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Authorities says the suspect is Miss Beechum’s estranged boyfriend, 65-year-old Thomas Hungerford, of Cadiz.

Hungerford stands 5’5″ and weighs 157 pounds. He has blue eyes and is bald or balding.

Hes’ believed to be driving a white Mitsubishi Montero SUV with Tennessee license plate number DBK-802.

Hungerford may be headed toward Maryland, but there’s no known direction of travel. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact their nearest law enforcement agency.

