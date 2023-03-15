Kentucky Bill Would Establish DUI Standard for Marijuana Consumption

Kentucky lawmakers are studying the determination of intoxication, when operating a vehicle after consuming marijuana.

Senate Bill 228 was discussed this past week in the Judiciary Committee.

Bill sponsor, Johnnie Turner of District 29, said it was time for Kentucky to set a baseline reference for THC, which is equal to the .08 standard for alcohol.

The wording of the bill states that intoxication, for a reading between 4 and 5 nanograms, could be determined with observations from a field sobriety test.

Senate Bill 228 was passed to the House of Representatives.