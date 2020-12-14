The State of Kentucky has issued new public health restrictions and recommendations due to the ongoing pandemic.

As of December 14th, all public and private middle and high schools will continue remote instruction until January 4th.

Elementary schools can return to in-person learning once their county is out of the “red zone” for high cases of the virus.

Restaurants and bars can reopen to 50-percent capacity, with service to stop nights at 11:00.

Gyms, fitness centers, pools and other indoor recreation facilities can operate at 50-percent capacity, with theaters, and venues also reopening at 50-percent capacity.

Governor Andy Beshear also said indoor social gatherings are recommended to have no more than eight people from a maximum of two households, with no limit on outdoor social gatherings.