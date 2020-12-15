The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Kentucky, and the rollout of vaccinations began immediately.

Doctors and nurses at three sites, University of Louisville Hospital, Baptist Health Lexington and the Medical Center at Bowling Green, each received doses of the vaccine on Monday.

Dr. Steven Stack, the Commissioner of the Department for Public Health, called the arrival “fantastic news” and a “modern medical miracle”, saying the vaccine offers hope for the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

Dr. Stack said early doses will be limited in supply and immunization will begin with nursing home residents and frontline health care workers.

As vaccine shipments continue, plans call for Kentucky to immunize all health care workers and first responders, followed by the K-thru-12 education community.

Dr. Stack said federal guidance on subsequent populations to be immunized will be available in the upcoming weeks.