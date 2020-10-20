Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman James Comer has been honored by the American Farm Bureau.

In recognition of his support for policies to empower rural America and the agriculture community, Congressman Comer was awarded the “Friend of Farm Bureau” award.

In receiving the award, Comer said as both a farmer and policymaker, he fights for policies aimed at growing the economy of the nation for producers and rural communities.

The Congressman said he constantly works to increase market access for farmers, while also helping to block intrusive government regulations.

Congressman Comer was nominated by Kentucky Farm Bureau President Mark Haney, who praised his efforts to expanded rural broadband and to assist the lives of agriculture communities.