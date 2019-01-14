The American Farm Bureau Federation has honored Kentucky First District Congressman James Comer with their first “Outstanding New Member of Congress” award.

The award was presented at the organization’s 100th Annual Convention in New Orleans.

American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said Congressman Comer has been a good friend to agriculture, not only in his home state of Kentucky, but to farmers and ranchers across the country.

In addition to serving on the Agriculture Committee, Comer currently serves on the Small Business, and Oversight and Government Reform Committees.

Comer is a first-generation beef cattle and crop farmer, and previously served as Kentucky’s agriculture commissioner and in the Kentucky General Assembly.