Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman James Comer spoke last week before the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Comer expressed his support of an increased federal investment in Kentucky’s waterways infrastructure, including upgrades on levees, locks and dams, and countless other projects.

Comer highlighted the movement of many products from the waterways of Paducah.

The Republican Representative also spoke of the financial damage being caused by Asian Carp.

During his address, Congressman Comer also expressed his support for the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund, which is utilized by riverports such as the Hickman-Fulton County Riverport Authority to address critical maintenance needs.