Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman James Comer is seeking help for cattle farmers.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, the former Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture said market prices are hurting the industry.

With Kentucky being the largest cattle producing state east of the Mississippi River, Comer recently issued a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

Comer said all farmers and ranchers are vital to national food security, economic growth and supply chain providers, and he requested that livestock and cattle producers be issued relief from the stimulus package.