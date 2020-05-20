Reopening of the economy in Kentucky continues today.

Funeral homes and Memorial Services will return to in-person business, along with retail businesses.

Today’s openings follow the opening of government offices and agencies on Monday.

On Friday, restaurants will open for in-person seating at a capacity of 33-percent.

Governor Andy Beshear said he wants to reopen in a safe way, saying the coronavirus is still out there, and deadly to certain populations.

Since the outbreak began in March, Kentucky has recorded 8,069 positive cases and 366 deaths.

The latest report showed 2,826 people have recovered from the virus.