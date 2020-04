The Kentucky Department of Health reported 1,346 cases of confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.

The newest report was an increase of 197 from the previous day.

To date, Kentucky has also recorded 73 deaths from individuals who tested positive from the virus.

In Western Kentucky on Wednesday, McCracken County had 18 cases, Marshall County 10, Calloway County 9, Graves County 5 and Ballard County 1.