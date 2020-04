The Kentucky Department of Health reported 2,522 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday.

This is an increase of 93 cases over Thursday’s report.

To date, Kentucky has also recorded 137 deaths from individuals who tested positive from the virus, with 862 being fully recovered.

The latest report from Western Kentucky showed Graves County has 28, McCraken County with 27 cases, Calloway County 22, Marshall County 12 and Ballard County .