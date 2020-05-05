The State of Kentucky has now reported 5,245 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 115 from Sunday.

Sunday’s report showed 261 deaths have also occurred.

In Monday’s report, Graves County had recorded the ninth highest total of cases in the state at 141.

Also in Western Kentucky, McCracken County shows 62 cases, Calloway County 35, Marshall County 33, Ballard County 8, Hickman County 4, Carlisle County 2 and Fulton County 1.

The highest death rate in Kentucky is coming from those over the age of 80 at 136, with the highest number of confirmed cases being those in the age bracket of 50-to-59 at 765.