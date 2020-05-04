The State of Kentucky has now reported 5,130 cases of coronavirus.

Sunday’s report showed 253 deaths have also occurred.

Graves County has recorded the ninth highest total of cases in the state at 138.

Also in Western Kentucky, McCracken County shows 59 cases, Calloway County 35, Marshall County 34, Ballard County 10, Carlisle and Fulton County 2, and Hickman County 1.

The highest death rate in Kentucky is coming from those over the age of 80 at 132, with the highest number of confirmed cases being those in the age bracket of 50-to-59 at 755.