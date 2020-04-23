The Kentucky Department of Health reported 3,481 virus cases on Thursday, an increase of 108 over Wednesday’s report.

The report also stated 1,311 people have recovered from the virus.

Thursday’s report indicated 191 deaths, an increase of six from the previous day.

In Western Kentucky, Graves County had an increase in cases up to 84, followed by McCracken County 30, Calloway County 24, Marshall County 23, Ballard County 4 and Hickman County with 2.

The largest amount of cases in Kentucky is in Jefferson County with 1,008, with the highest death rate at 95 coming from those over the age of 80.