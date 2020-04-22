The Kentucky Department of Health reported 3,373 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 181 over Tuesday’s report.

Wednesday’s report also indicated 185 deaths, an increase of 14 from the previous day.

In Western Kentucky, Graves County had an increase in cases up to 84, followed by McCracken County 30, Calloway County 22, Marshall County 20, Ballard County 4 and Hickman County reported their first positive case.

The largest amount of cases in Kentucky is in Jefferson County with 954, with the highest death rate at 93 coming from those over the age of 80.