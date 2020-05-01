Friday’s coronavirus report from Kentucky indicated 4,708 cases of the virus have been confirmed, and increase of 171 from Thursday.

Friday’s report also showed 248 deaths have occurred.

The latest report also indicated Graves County with the ninth highest number of positive cases of the virus at 137.

Also in Western Kentucky, McCracken County has reported 58, Marshall County and Calloway County with 34, Ballard County at 10, Carlisle County and Fulton County with 2, and Hickman County with 1.

Jefferson County has the highest number of positive cases with 1,352.