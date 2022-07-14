Kentucky Crops Suffering from Lack of Needed Rainfall

Dry weather is having negative effects on planted crops in Kentucky.

The latest United States Department of Agriculture report shows the lack of rainfall effects in the crop condition report.

The latest report indicated 28-percent of the planted soybeans were listed as “poor”, with only 22-percent rated as “good”.

Corn received a slightly better rating in the weekly release, with 29-percent of the crop listed as “good” and 17-percent at “poor”.

The crop progress report for Kentucky had 98-percent of soybeans “emerged” with 30-percent setting pods.

The corn report showed 55-percent of the crop in the “silking” stage.