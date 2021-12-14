Kentucky Death Toll Stands at 74 From Tornadoes

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the state has confirmed 74 fatalities from Friday’s tornadoes.

During his report on Tuesday, December 14th, Governor Beshear reported 21 deaths in Graves County, two in Marshall County and one in Fulton County.

The Governor said the range of those who lost their lives is from age two up to 98, with twelve children killed across the state.

Reports also indicate 122 state residents are still unaccounted for, as local, state and federal crews continue rescue efforts.

As far as the Candle Factory in Mayfield, Governor Beshear said 79 soldiers and airmen completed the search and extraction at the site.