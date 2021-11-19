Kentucky ethics commission charges former secretary of state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky ethics commission has charged Alison Lundergan Grimes with improperly using her office for personal and political purposes when the Democrat served as secretary of state.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the Executive Branch Ethics Commission sent Grimes an initiating order on Thursday alleging two violations of the state ethics code.

The order says Grimes used the state’s voter registration system for personal purposes and improperly used her position to benefit Democratic candidates.

Grimes’ former assistant, Erica Galyon, was also sent an initiating order alleging she withheld records from the news media.

The pair face up to $5,000 in fines and public reprimand.