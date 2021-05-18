Kentucky Farmers Doing Well With Corn, Soybean Planting

Farmers in Kentucky continue to put crops in the ground between rains.

The latest update from the Department of Agriculture indicates 78-percent of the corn crops are now planted across the Commonwealth.

The report showed farmers to be well ahead of the five-year-average for this point in May, with 57-percent of the crop already emerged.

The planting of soybeans is also progressing well statewide, with 41-percent of the crop now in the ground.

The USDA report also indicated that 81-percent of winter wheat was now “headed”, with a condition report indicating 66-percent of the crop listed as “good”.