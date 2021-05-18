May 18, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Kentucky Farmers Doing…

Kentucky Farmers Doing Well With Corn, Soybean Planting

Kentucky Farmers Doing Well With Corn, Soybean Planting

Farmers in Kentucky continue to put crops in the ground between rains.

The latest update from the Department of Agriculture indicates 78-percent of the corn crops are now planted across the Commonwealth.

The report showed farmers to be well ahead of the five-year-average for this point in May, with 57-percent of the crop already emerged.

The planting of soybeans is also progressing well statewide, with 41-percent of the crop now in the ground.

The USDA report also indicated that 81-percent of winter wheat was now “headed”, with a condition report indicating 66-percent of the crop listed as “good”.

Charles Choate

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology