Farmers in Kentucky have taken advantage of breaks in the rain to plant their soybean crops.

The latest report from the United States Department of Agriculture shows 68-percent of the soybeans are now in the ground.

This planting is well above last years planting percentage at 58-percent, along with the five year average of 61-percent for this date.

Reports show 93-percent of the state corn crop was planted, with most farmers now switching over to all soybeans.

In the crop condition report, 72-percent of the planted corn was listed as “good”, with 11-percent rated as “excellent”.

The condition report for soybeans was listed at 70-percent “good”, with the winter wheat crop listed at 64-percent “good”.