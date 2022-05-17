May 17, 2022
Kentucky Farmers Make Gains With Spring Planting

Kentucky farmers have made big strides following a week of good weather.

The latest United States Department of Agriculture report shows farmers in the Bluegrass State have now planted 65-percent of their corn crops.

This number is well above the 39-percent of the crop that was planted the previous week.

Farmers have also planted 41-percent of their soybean crops, which is also well above the 19-percent planted the previous week.

The latest USDA report indicated 77-percent of the Winter wheat crop was now in the “headed” stage, with the wheat crop graded at 59-percent “good” and 32-percent “excellent” at this time.

