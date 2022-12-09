Kentucky First District Congressman Named Chairman of Oversight Committee

Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman James Comer has been selected to serve as Chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

The committee on Oversight and Reform is the main investigative committee in the U.S. House of Representatives, and is one of the “implied” powers granted to Congress by the Constitution.

The committee’s broad jurisdiction and legislative authority make it one of the most influential and powerful panels in the House.

Upon his selection, Congressman Comer said it was clear American people want accountability in Washington, with Republicans returning the committee to its primary duty to root out waste, fraud, abuse and mismanagement.

Congressman Comer will now be one of only three in the House, with the authority to issue subpoenas without a committee vote or consultation with the ranking member.