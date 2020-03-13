Legislative leaders in Kentucky have announced a suspension in the General Assembly’s session.

In a released statement on Thursday from Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osbourne, the session was postponed immediately until March 17th.

The decision was made in light of efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The lawmakers release said the General Assembly continues to support the efforts of Governor Beshear and Kentucky’s public health community to contain and mitigate the COVID-19 virus.

The suspension will not affect the number of legislative days left in the session, with normal legislative business to resume on Tuesday.