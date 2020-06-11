The Office of State Budget Director in Kentucky has reported May’s General Fund receipts down 8.1-percent compared to May of last year.

Budget Director John Hicks said the drop represents a loss of $69-million dollars.

The report showed total revenues for the month at $781-million dollars, compared to $850-million dollars during May of 2019.

The report showed receipts have now fallen 1.8-percent for the first eleven months of the fiscal year.

Highlights of the latest report for May include a 10.9-percent sales and use tax decrease, corporation income tax down $27.1 million dollars and coal severance taxes down 52.5-percent.

The latest report for May also indicated Road Funds down 33.4-percent, following a loss of 30.1-percent in April.