Kentucky Governor Announces Tornado Assistance for Western Kentucky

Additional assistance has been announced for Western Kentucky to help with recovery from the December tornadoes.

Governor Andy Beshear says more than $6.1 million dollars from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies fund will go to seven cities, counties and utilities.

The awards include more than $2.8 million dollars for the City of Mayfield, more than $2 million dollars for Mayfield Electric & Water Systems, and more than $17,000 for the Hickman County Fiscal Court.

The December 10th tornadoes caused significant damage and multiple fatalities.