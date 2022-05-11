May 11, 2022
Kentucky Governor Announces Tornado Assistance for Western Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced funding for the Hickory Industrial Park in Graves County.

Additional assistance has been announced for Western Kentucky to help with recovery from the December tornadoes.

Governor Andy Beshear says more than $6.1 million dollars from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies fund will go to seven cities, counties and utilities.

The awards include more than $2.8 million dollars for the City of Mayfield, more than $2 million dollars for Mayfield Electric & Water Systems, and more than $17,000 for the Hickman County Fiscal Court.

The December 10th tornadoes caused significant damage and multiple fatalities.

