Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has asked churches to not hold in-person services for the next two Sundays.

During his Friday briefing, Beshear said he spoke with the Kentucky Council of Churches this week, and expressed concerns about the high number of cases over recent days.

Beshear said there was no executive order or regulation, but a recommendation to close in-person services for the next two Sundays.

The Governor recommended that churches conduct a virtual or the drive-up services.

During the media briefing, Beshear said he is concerned with people taking vacations and returning to their churches, then spreading the virus among a congregation.

For churches who choose to continue services, Beshear encouraged people to wear masks and keep social distance, and performing extra cleaning.