Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says a statue on the grounds of the Calloway County Courthouse in Murray should be taken down.

During a daily press conference this week, Beshear said the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee should be removed.

Although saying he was not familiar with the 103 year old Murray monument, the Governor said if it was at a courthouse, it should come down.

Beshear also pushed for the removal of the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, along with other Confederate statues across the state.

During his press conference, Beshear said he knew the issue might cause disagreement for some people, but said he was past politics.