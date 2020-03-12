Several recommendations were handed down by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

In a press release, Governor Beshear announced the closure at all state prisons to visitors, and canceled the Governor’s Prayer Breakfast.

He asked all places of worship to cancel services temporarily, and suspended out-of-state travel for state employees.

The Governor also encouraged all citizens over 60-years-old, and those with medical conditions, to avoid large gatherings and minimize time in public places.

Currently, Kentucky has eight confirmed cases of coronavirus.