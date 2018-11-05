Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is in China on a trade mission.

Governor Bevin is leading the group on a weeklong stay, which is intended to strengthen relationships with Chinese companies already operating in Kentucky, and developing new connections.

Eight Chinese companies are currently employing approximately 8,700 people in the state, which includes GE Appliance in Louisville and Lexmark in Lexington.

A Chinese company also recently purchased the former Westvaco paper mill in Wickliffe, with plans to re-open by years end.

Governor Bevin’s trip to China follows trade missions this year to England, Japan and South Korea.

