While calling for people to remain calm and be good teammates, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has issued new executive orders.

Beshear ordered the closing of in-person government services around the state effective Wednesday, March 18th.

With the agreement of Secretary of State Micheal Adams recommendation, Beshear has ordered the postponing of the May Primary Election until June 23rd.

The Governor has also issued an executive order on steps for restaurants and bars, regarding their closure.

Food and beverage sites are now restricted to carry-out, delivery and drive-thru only, with liquor, beer and wine sales to be sold in the same manner.