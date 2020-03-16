Following the first death of a person with coronavirus in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear is ordering state in-person restaurants to close.

Hospital officials in Lexington reported a 66-year old Bourbon County man, who was being treated for multiple medical conditions including COVID-19, died Sunday night.

On Monday, Governor Beshear said he will direct restaurants and bars to close, although there will be expectations for drive through and delivery.

The Governor urged people to order take out when possible and support local businesses and their employees.

The Governor also said the state is taking steps to waive the waiting period for unemployment for those who are losing their jobs because of COVID-19, and will waive any work search requirements while the state of emergency is in effect.

Other actions also included closing the State Capitol to all non-essential personnel.