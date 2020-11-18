Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has ordered public and private schools to close classrooms starting Monday, as COVID-19 cases continue to soar throughout the state.

The governor said elementary schools can resume classroom instruction on December 7th if their counties drop from red and districts adhere to public health guidance.

Middle and high schools can reopen classrooms on January 4th.

At the outset of the pandemic in March, Beshear recommended schools to close, but this is the first order to cease in-person classes.