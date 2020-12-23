Heads of three branches of Kentucky government took their COVID vaccinations on Tuesday.

Governor Andy Beshear, Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., along with House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers, each received their initial dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The public vaccinations ensures the continuity of state government during this pandemic, while demonstrating bipartisan support for the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccination.

Also this week, about 80 regional hospitals and more than 90 local health departments received over 70,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to inoculate more health care workers.